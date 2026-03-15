Jalandhar girl death: Family accuses school of hiding truth

Family demands all CCTV footage be released

CCTV footage shows the girl leaving the school; separate footage later shows her arriving near the residential society where she was found.

There's a note mentioning stress over math and science, but her family isn't convinced: it bothers them that her tennis kit was left behind.

Now, they're demanding all CCTV footage be released, with many locals joining calls for the release of CCTV footage and greater transparency.