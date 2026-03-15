Jalandhar girl death: Family accuses school of hiding truth
India
A 14-year-old girl's sudden death in Jalandhar has sparked protests and tough questions for her school.
Police say it looks like suicide, but her family believes something else happened and accuses the school of hiding the truth.
The case has raised questions about academic stress and student well-being.
Family demands all CCTV footage be released
CCTV footage shows the girl leaving the school; separate footage later shows her arriving near the residential society where she was found.
There's a note mentioning stress over math and science, but her family isn't convinced: it bothers them that her tennis kit was left behind.
Now, they're demanding all CCTV footage be released, with many locals joining calls for the release of CCTV footage and greater transparency.