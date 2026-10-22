Jamia Millia Islamia cancels 106th Foundation Day over union demands
Jamia Millia Islamia has called off its 106th Foundation Day events, which were set for October 29 to November 1, due to student protests demanding the return of their students' union (dissolved back in 2006).
The university said the move was all about keeping students and participants safe during this tense time.
Five Jamia students begin hunger strike
The protests kicked off on October 12 with five students starting a hunger strike.
Since then, the university has set up committees to talk things out and work on a new student union constitution.
For security, they temporarily closed libraries and suspended three students, though the disciplinary action against the students is now being reviewed.
Meanwhile, students are still pushing for fair elections, an end to disciplinary actions against them, and better protection from intimidation as talks continue.