Jamia Millia Islamia closes 2 libraries amid student protests
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in Delhi has closed the Dr Zakir Husain Library and the Old Library, leaving many students without a key study space.
The shutdown comes after nearly two weeks of campus protests, where students have been calling for the return of their Students's Union, which has not existed since 2006.
Things got more tense after some students went on hunger strikes and accused university security of breaking up protest areas.
Jamia files complaint with Delhi Police
The push for student union elections has caught the eye of national politicians, with CPI(M) MP John Brittas even raising the issue with the education minister.
Recent visits from Congress MPs reportedly added to the tension on campus.
In response to everything going on, Jamia's administration filed a complaint with Delhi Police, while students are still waiting for their voices to be heard.