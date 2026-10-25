Jamia Millia Islamia FIR against 3 MPs after student protests
Jamia Millia Islamia is back in the spotlight after Delhi Police filed an FIR against three MPs for allegedly trespassing during student protests.
The MPs are accused of stirring up unrest as students demand the return of their union elections, something that hasn't happened since 2006.
Things escalated quickly, with students reportedly detained by police.
Jamia students hunger strike, campus closed
Students are pushing hard for their voices to be heard, with four on a hunger strike and many calling for a say in drafting the new student union constitution.
In response, the university has moved classes online and closed campus facilities, citing safety concerns.
Despite efforts from officials to end the protest (and some claims of forceful intervention), the standoff continues, keeping the spotlight on student representation at Jamia.