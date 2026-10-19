Jamia Millia Islamia forms committee to address student grievances
India
Jamia Millia Islamia has set up a seven-member committee to address student concerns following recent campus protests.
Announced by the university's registrar and constituted on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif, the group's main goal is to address students' grievances and restore normalcy on campus.
Jamia students strike after guard clashes
Student activism has ramped up, with five students launching a hunger strike: four are still going strong after clashes with university guards.
There have also been reports of masked guards using force, which left one protester fainting.
The new committee was constituted to address students' grievances and restore normalcy on campus.