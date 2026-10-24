Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi moves lectures online amid protests
India
Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi will conduct lectures online until the situation on campus improves as student protests continue on campus.
Students are demanding the return of student union elections and the agitation intensified amid controversy over posters carrying slogans such as "Free Kashmir" and "Free Sharjeel Imam."
The university says this switch is to keep studies going while things settle down.
Imran Masood detained, disavows controversial slogans
The protests picked up steam when Congress leader Imran Masood was detained for supporting students.
While Masood criticized how students were treated, he distanced himself from controversial slogans.