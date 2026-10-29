Jamia Millia Islamia issues show-cause notice, gives student 24 hours
India
Jamia Millia Islamia has sent a show-cause notice to a female hostel resident, accusing her of using emergency leave to join protests demanding the return of the student union, which has been dissolved since 2006.
The student has just 24 hours to respond or risk disciplinary action.
Jamia keeps classes and exams online
With protests still going strong, Jamia is keeping classes online until November 24 and has shifted odd-semester exams online.
Practical exams are set for November 25-30 and theory exams from December 1-24.
Residents of the girls' hostels have been asked to take compulsory leave by November 1 as the university tries to keep academics on track despite the unrest.