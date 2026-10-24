Jamia Millia Islamia moves classes online amid students' union protests
Jamia Millia Islamia has moved all classes online as campus protests heat up over restoring the students' union.
The All India Students's Association (AISA) says students were attacked during negotiations with the administration.
Meanwhile, students are denying any role in "Free Kashmir" graffiti and want the real culprits found.
Five students are still on hunger strike, keeping the pressure on.
Jamia protesters seek surveillance footage review
The protests kicked off October 12, with demands to bring back the union, revoke suspensions, and remove the chief proctor.
Student groups say officials tried to intimidate and break up demonstrations.
With tensions rising, Jamia switched to online classes indefinitely: no word yet on when in-person learning will return.
Despite some meetings between officials and fasting students, protesters want surveillance footage reviewed to clear up the graffiti issue, so things remain tense for now.