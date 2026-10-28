Jamia Millia Islamia protest enters 17th day over election delay

Jamia Millia Islamia students have been protesting for 17 days, asking the university to finally set a clear date for student union elections, which have not happened since 2006.

The administration says they will hold elections within 15 days of the approval of the student union constitution.

Meanwhile, officials claim protesters damaged campus property on Wednesday by forcing their way in, but officials did not provide any clarity on what action, if any, was being taken.