Jamia Millia Islamia protest enters 17th day over election delay
Jamia Millia Islamia students have been protesting for 17 days, asking the university to finally set a clear date for student union elections, which have not happened since 2006.
The administration says they will hold elections within 15 days of the approval of the student union constitution.
Meanwhile, officials claim protesters damaged campus property on Wednesday by forcing their way in, but officials did not provide any clarity on what action, if any, was being taken.
Jamia students on indefinite hunger strike
Four students are on an indefinite hunger strike over these demands.
Security has tightened after clashes with paramilitary forces led the university to move classes online for safety.
Supporters from different groups are urging open talks between students and the administration.
Legal action has also been taken against some individuals, including Congress members of Parliament, for alleged trespassing during the protests.