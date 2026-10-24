Jamia Millia Islamia registrar blames Congress MPs for student protests
India
Jamia Millia Islamia's registrar has blamed Congress MPs Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi for encouraging recent student protests on campus.
Students have been calling for elections to revive their student union, which hasn't been active since 2006.
The unrest was also marked by graffiti that appeared demanding "Free Kashmir" and "RSS Go Back."
University reports MPs entered without permission
The university claims the two MPs entered campus without permission to support the protests and has reported this to police.
While MP Masood distanced himself from the graffiti, he backed students' demand for union elections, saying, "Kashmir is an integral part of India."
The administration says it's working to keep things peaceful while students continue pushing for a say in campus decisions.