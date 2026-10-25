Jamia Millia Islamia students, Delhi Police clash over union elections
Things got heated at Jamia Millia Islamia as students and Delhi Police clashed during protests demanding the return of student union elections, something the university hasn't held since 2006.
In response, the administration tightened security, closed campus gates, and moved classes online.
The protests have now stretched into their second week.
Jamia shuts gates, committee reviews discipline
The university shut down entry points and libraries, while more than 1,500 staff, including the vice chancellor, have urged students to call off demonstrations.
A committee is working on a new union constitution and reviewing disciplinary actions against protesters.
Still, students want a real say in these decisions, timely elections this semester, and for disciplinary cases to be dropped.
For now, Gate No. 18 is set as the official protest spot while talks continue between both sides.