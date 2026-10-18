Jamia Millia Islamia students renew protest to restore students union
Jamia Millia Islamia students are back with their protest camp near Gate No. 7, just a day after being evicted.
Their main demand? Bringing back the Jamia Students's Union, which has been suspended since 2006.
The protests, ongoing since October 12, also spotlight problems like poor hostel conditions and tough access to places like the sports complex and auditorium.
Jamia protesters cite fees and suspensions
Students say subject associations aren't really solving their issues, especially when it comes to high fees for campus facilities (like over ₹5,000 just to use the engineering department's auditorium) and limited access for those without sports quotas.
Things got tense when three students on hunger strike were suspended.
Even after university officials moved protests to Gate No. 18 and shut two libraries for security reasons, students are still pushing for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students's Union (JMISU), and now have support from student leader Vinod Jhakar.