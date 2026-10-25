Jamia Millia Islamia students stage 2-week protest, demand JMI Students's Union restoration
India
Jamia Millia Islamia students have been protesting for two weeks, calling for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students's Union (JMISU), which was disbanded in 2006.
The university says security is the reason, but students feel online classes are just a way to quiet their movement.
Jamia students hunger strike, seek talks
Protesters want their student union (dissolved back in 2006) restored, and they're stepping up with a hunger strike while asking for open talks with the administration.
There are also reports of female students facing pressure to leave hostels and claims of harassment by security staff, but students say they're staying committed to peaceful dialogue.