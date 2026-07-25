Jamia Millia Islamia tells students to avoid NEET protests
India
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has joined JNU, DU, and IITs in asking students not to join protests about the NEET paper leak.
The university wants students to focus on their studies and follow the law, saying it's important to protect their future during these uncertain times.
Universities warn students, Rahul Gandhi criticizes
JMI also warned that protesting could put academic progress at risk and reminded everyone of the Prime Minister's assurance to act against those who mess with exam integrity.
JNU advised students to be careful on social media or face possible legal trouble.
Meanwhile, Delhi University's advisory was called out by Rahul Gandhi, who said threatening students' rights isn't okay and promised accountability in the future.