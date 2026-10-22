Jamia Millia Islamia to revive students' union after student protests
Jamia Millia Islamia is taking steps to revive its students' union, which was dissolved in 2006.
The university just formed a committee, led by Dean Zubair Meenai, to draft a fresh constitution, expected by December 20.
This comes after more than a week of student protests demanding more say in campus decisions.
Students hunger strike, demand election schedule
Students have been on hunger strike and protesting at the Ghalib Lawns since October 12, calling for the immediate announcement of a schedule for the 2026-27 students' union elections, reversal of disciplinary actions, and changes in university leadership.
Jamia says it will review disciplinary measures taken during the protest period but warns that stricter penalties will apply from now on.
The administration insists it wants to resolve things fairly and by the book.