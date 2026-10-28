Jamia Millia Islamia vandalized in Delhi before Rahul Gandhi visit
India
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in Delhi saw major vandalism on Tuesday night, October 27 as student protests turned tense, with protesters allegedly accompanied by locals.
Protesters damaged university gates, boundary walls, and even the CCTV control room, just a day before Rahul Gandhi was set to visit the campus.
JMI brings police, shifts online
The JMI administration said it tried to sort things out with students through seven rounds of talks, but nothing worked out.
They also called out threats made against female faculty and pointed to new safety risks after protesters used heavy tools on campus property.
To keep things safe for everyone, JMI had shifted to online classes after issuing a notification on October 24 and brought in police ahead of Gandhi's visit.