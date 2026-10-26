Jamia offers union elections after 20yrs; students reject announcement
What's the story
Jamia Millia Islamia University has announced the resumption of student union elections after a gap of nearly 20 years. The decision comes after prolonged protests by students who demanded an elected representative body on campus. However, the announcement has been rejected by the protesting students as it does not clarify the timeline for approving the union constitution or address their demand for Proctor's resignation.
Election announcement
Elections to be held 15 days after constitution approval
The university's students' union was dissolved in 2006, and since then, students have been demanding its restoration.
In an order issued on Monday, the university administration announced that elections would be held 15 days after the approval of the students' union constitution.
Jamia Registrar Mahatab Alam Rizvi met with protesting students early Monday morning to discuss the administration's decision and urged them to end their protests.
Protest continues
Protesting students reject administration's assurances
Despite the university's announcement, protesting students have rejected the administration's assurances.
They argue that the order does not clarify when the constitution will be approved and does not address their demand for Proctor's resignation.
The students said their protests were aimed at securing democratic rights and meaningful representation on campus, rather than accepting what they described as vague assurances from the university administration.
Students have vowed to continue their protests until their demands are more clearly addressed by the administration.