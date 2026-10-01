Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court restores daughter's inheritance
Big win for daughters: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court just ruled that a daughter can inherit her father's property, even if an old record tried to block her claim when she was still a minor.
This decision overturns an earlier judgment that had denied her rights, making it clear that being young at the time shouldn't cost you your inheritance.
Daughter Themu's 1982 land claim
The case started way back in 1982 when Themu, the daughter, fought for her share of her late father's land after a 1966 record favored someone else.
After years of back-and-forth in court, where issues like "limitation" and proving paternity came up, the High Court stepped in and restored her right to inherit her father's property.
This is seen as an important step forward for women's inheritance rights.