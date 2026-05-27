Jammu and Kashmir announces 3-day Eid-ul-Adha holiday starting May 27
India
Jammu and Kashmir just announced a three-day Eid-ul-Adha holiday starting May 27, after the region's grand mufti confirmed the moon sighting.
This means an extra day off (May 29 as special casual leave) compared to the usual two days, and it stands out especially since West Bengal recently cut its Eid holidays down to just one.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls Eidgah prayers
Most of India will celebrate Eid on May 28, but Jammu and Kashmir is going ahead a day earlier, leading to some mix-ups since the High Court had set May 28 as the official holiday.
Even so, Srinagar's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for prayers at Eidgah on May 27 despite restrictions.
Leaders like Omar Abdullah and Lt. Gov. Sinha are encouraging everyone to celebrate with unity and care for those in need.