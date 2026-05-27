Jammu and Kashmir announces 3-day Eid-ul-Adha holiday starting May 27

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls Eidgah prayers

Most of India will celebrate Eid on May 28, but Jammu and Kashmir is going ahead a day earlier, leading to some mix-ups since the High Court had set May 28 as the official holiday.

Even so, Srinagar's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for prayers at Eidgah on May 27 despite restrictions.

Leaders like Omar Abdullah and Lt. Gov. Sinha are encouraging everyone to celebrate with unity and care for those in need.