Jammu and Kashmir charge-sheets 50 in illegal Pakistani stay case
Big update from J and K: 50 people have been charge-sheeted in a case concerning the illegal stay of Pakistani nationals in districts like Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, and Kathua.
Some Pakistani nationals, including residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), originally came to India with valid papers back in the late 1970s and thereafter but ended up staying without permission.
Fraudulent Indian IDs secured government jobs
Investigators found that these individuals had fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents and a few even landed government jobs using those documents.
Families from places like Sindh and Lahore settled down in areas such as Akhnoor and Mendhar.
Indian spouses, family members, and others found to have been part of the conspiracy have also been charge-sheeted.
The Crime Branch says this action concerns the illegal stay of Pakistani nationals in the region.