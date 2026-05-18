Jammu and Kashmir faces water shortage and many power outages

IMD forecasts showers and gusty winds

The water situation is even worse after six months of low rainfall and barely any snow this winter.

April saw just 86.5mm of rain instead of the usual 99.6mm, with most districts falling short.

The Indian Meteorological Department expects light rains/thundershowers/gusty winds until May 21 evening, brief showers between May 22 and 25, and generally dry weather till May 28, and temperatures could climb by up to 4 degrees Celsius in Jammu's plains.

People are being advised to suspend boating and shikara rides in the afternoon and late afternoon when the weather gets rough.