Jammu and Kashmir floods, landslides kill 17, pause Amarnath Yatra
Jammu and Kashmir has been hit hard by nonstop rain, causing flash floods and landslides that have claimed at least 17 lives and left several missing.
Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar is underwater, homes in Rajouri and Poonch have been swept away, schools are closed until July 22, and the Amarnath Yatra along the Baltal and Chandanwari routes has been paused for now.
Omar Abdullah announces 6L per family
Authorities are urging everyone to stay clear of rivers, streams, and hill slopes due to ongoing risks.
Emergency control rooms are up in every district to help out. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced ₹6 lakh compensation for each victim's family.
The IMD says more heavy rain is expected till July 23, so warnings for floods and landslides remain in place.
Rainfall has been intense: Rajouri got 92.5mm, Poonch saw 78mm, Srinagar had 45.6mm just in the last day.
Rescue teams are working on landslide-hit highways too.