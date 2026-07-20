Jammu and Kashmir floods, landslides kill 17, pause Amarnath Yatra

Authorities are urging everyone to stay clear of rivers, streams, and hill slopes due to ongoing risks.

Emergency control rooms are up in every district to help out. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced ₹6 lakh compensation for each victim's family.

The IMD says more heavy rain is expected till July 23, so warnings for floods and landslides remain in place.

Rainfall has been intense: Rajouri got 92.5mm, Poonch saw 78mm, Srinagar had 45.6mm just in the last day.

Rescue teams are working on landslide-hit highways too.