Jammu and Kashmir government delays school reopening to July 27
India
If you're in the Kashmir Valley or winter zones of Jammu, your summer vacation just got longer.
The government has pushed back school reopening to July 27 because of nonstop heavy rainfall.
Education Minister Sakina Itoo said keeping students and staff safe is the top priority.
Parts of Himachal education institutions closed
It's not just Jammu and Kashmir: schools and colleges in parts of Himachal Pradesh are shut too, thanks to flash floods and landslides after heavy rain.
Palampur saw the most rain at 136.4mm, and officials are warning everyone to stay alert for more bad weather ahead.