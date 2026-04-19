Jammu and Kashmir government takes control of 58 Jamaat-e-Islami-linked schools

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo urges principals

FAT was set up by JeI in 1972 and once ran about 350 schools before being banned in 1990.

Even though FAT claimed it wouldn't get involved in politics, the LG administration stopped its operations completely in 2022 due to controversial links.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo voiced concerns about how the takeover was handled, suggesting nearby government school principals should step in so students don't lose out during this transition.