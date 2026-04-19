Jammu and Kashmir government takes control of 58 Jamaat-e-Islami-linked schools
The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken charge of 58 private schools that were affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its education trust, Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).
This is part of an ongoing effort to regulate institutions tied to the banned group, with most affected schools located in north Kashmir.
Education Minister Sakeena Itoo urges principals
FAT was set up by JeI in 1972 and once ran about 350 schools before being banned in 1990.
Even though FAT claimed it wouldn't get involved in politics, the LG administration stopped its operations completely in 2022 due to controversial links.
Education Minister Sakeena Itoo voiced concerns about how the takeover was handled, suggesting nearby government school principals should step in so students don't lose out during this transition.