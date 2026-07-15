Jammu and Kashmir launches review after protests over 2 books
India
Jammu and Kashmir just kicked off a big review of textbooks and library materials in schools and colleges.
This comes after protests over two books that reportedly praised separatist leaders, leading to eight education officials being suspended by the lieutenant governor.
The goal: make sure nothing promotes extremism or anti-national ideas.
Review includes journals, papers, dissertations, archives
The check isn't stopping at textbooks. It's also looking at journals, research papers, dissertations, and digital archives.
While officials say it's about removing "objectionable" content, critics worry this could hurt academic freedom and limit open debate on campus.
This follows a similar ban on 25 books back in 2025.