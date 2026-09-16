Jammu and Kashmir likely mild winter as El Nino continues
Jammu and Kashmir could see another mild winter, with above-normal temperatures expected to remain while El Nino conditions persist into early 2027.
The local meteorological center points to the ongoing El Nino effect as the main reason.
Director Mukhtar Ahmad mentioned that while it will be warmer overall, there is still a chance for heavy snowfall if big western disturbances roll in.
Deficient Chilla-i-Kalan snowfall strains water resources
Recent winters have seen less snowfall during Chilla-i-Kalan, the coldest stretch of the year, which is starting to impact local water resources.
With less snow and delayed rain, summers could get tougher for water availability.
Experts noted that consecutive years of deficient snowfall during Chilla-i-Kalan Kashmir's 40-day harshest winter period starting December 21, have severely impacted water systems.