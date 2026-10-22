Jammu and Kashmir medical interns end strike after stipend ₹25,000
India
Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir have finally called off their strike after the government raised their monthly stipend from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000, starting October 1.
This comes after weeks of protests, with interns saying they were among the lowest paid in the country.
J&K interns paused then resumed strike
Interns began striking on August 30 and only paused briefly when promised a review, but went back on strike once talks stalled.
Medical groups are happy with the decision; Mohammad Momin Khan, president of the J&K chapter of the All India Medical Students's Association, thanked officials for listening.