Jammu and Kashmir opens Salal Dam gates, Pakistan on alert
India
After days of nonstop rain in Jammu and Kashmir, officials opened the Salal Dam gates earlier this week to manage rising water levels.
This move has people downstream in Pakistan on alert for possible flooding, while local teams are keeping a close watch on the Chenab River.
The dam itself is a big deal for power and irrigation in the region.
Authorities warn Chenab River levels rising
Letting out extra water was necessary to keep the dam safe, but it means river levels could rise fast, especially in low-lying areas.
Authorities have asked anyone living near riverbanks to stay alert and take precautions.
Pakistan is also preparing just in case, as both sides monitor updates closely.