Jammu and Kashmir opens Salal Dam gates, Pakistan on alert India Jul 09, 2026

After days of nonstop rain in Jammu and Kashmir, officials opened the Salal Dam gates earlier this week to manage rising water levels.

This move has people downstream in Pakistan on alert for possible flooding, while local teams are keeping a close watch on the Chenab River.

The dam itself is a big deal for power and irrigation in the region.