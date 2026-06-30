Jammu and Kashmir police arrest alleged terror facilitator Haji Latief
India
Just days ahead of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested Haji Latief, an alleged terror facilitator.
Latief is accused of helping Pakistani terrorists cross into India for over 20 years, with reports saying he assisted as many as 12 infiltrators.
His arrest comes as thousands prepare to travel for the annual pilgrimage starting July 3.
Latief linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed Lashkar-e-Taiba ISI
Latief reportedly worked with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba and had links to Pakistan's ISI.
Security agencies see his arrest as a big win, especially with so many devotees about to visit.
Meanwhile, authorities are ramping up drills and security checks along key routes to keep everyone safe during the yatra, which runs until August 28.