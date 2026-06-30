Jammu and Kashmir police arrest alleged terror facilitator Haji Latief

Latief linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed Lashkar-e-Taiba ISI

Latief reportedly worked with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba and had links to Pakistan's ISI.

Security agencies see his arrest as a big win, especially with so many devotees about to visit.

Meanwhile, authorities are ramping up drills and security checks along key routes to keep everyone safe during the yatra, which runs until August 28.