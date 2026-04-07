Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest LeT operative Abdullah Abu Hureira
After 16 years, Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested Abdullah (also known as Abu Hureira), a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative from Pakistan.
His capture has broken up a major network that used fake identities to support terrorist activities across several Indian states.
The police carried out raids at 19 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Haryana to make this happen.
Usman and 3 Srinagar aides arrested
Along with Abdullah, police arrested Usman (Khubaib) and three locals from Srinagar who helped by providing shelter and moving people around.
The group relied on forged documents to operate well beyond Kashmir.
Investigators also found that Abdullah and his network were involved in managing about 40 foreign operatives over the years.
His arrest is seen as a big blow to LeT's operations in the region.