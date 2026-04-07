Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest LeT operative Abdullah Abu Hureira

Usman and 3 Srinagar aides arrested

Along with Abdullah, police arrested Usman (Khubaib) and three locals from Srinagar who helped by providing shelter and moving people around.

The group relied on forged documents to operate well beyond Kashmir.

Investigators also found that Abdullah and his network were involved in managing about 40 foreign operatives over the years.

His arrest is seen as a big blow to LeT's operations in the region.