Jammu and Kashmir Police capture top LeT commander Abu Huraira

Srinagar arrests spark forged documents probe

After these key arrests, police teams carried out more raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Three locals from Srinagar were picked up for allegedly helping more than 40 militants sneak into the region, with police probing whether one of the arrested people had forged Indian travel documents and left the country on a valid visa.

The investigation is still on, with police saying more arrests could be around the corner as they work to break up this network completely.