Jammu and Kashmir Police capture top LeT commander Abu Huraira
Jammu and Kashmir Police just pulled off a big win against militancy, arresting five people linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, including two Pakistani nationals.
The operation, which stretched across multiple states and over two weeks, led to the capture of top LeT commander Abu Huraira and his associate Usman in Punjab with help from central agencies.
Srinagar arrests spark forged documents probe
After these key arrests, police teams carried out more raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Three locals from Srinagar were picked up for allegedly helping more than 40 militants sneak into the region, with police probing whether one of the arrested people had forged Indian travel documents and left the country on a valid visa.
The investigation is still on, with police saying more arrests could be around the corner as they work to break up this network completely.