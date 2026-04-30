Jammu and Kashmir Police carry out 100-day Nasha Mukt campaign India Apr 30, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a big anti-drug push, starting with rapid urine drug tests for drivers in Kulgam.

It's all part of their 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan campaign, which also featured rallies in Awantipora, Pulwama district, and even on shikaras at Manasbal Lake, to get people talking about the dangers of substance abuse.