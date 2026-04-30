Jammu and Kashmir Police carry out 100-day Nasha Mukt campaign
Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a big anti-drug push, starting with rapid urine drug tests for drivers in Kulgam.
It's all part of their 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan campaign, which also featured rallies in Awantipora, Pulwama district, and even on shikaras at Manasbal Lake, to get people talking about the dangers of substance abuse.
Police run outreach, destroy poppy crops
Police didn't stop at awareness: they held interactive sessions with students in Kupwara to talk honestly about how drugs affect lives.
Meanwhile, Baramulla saw community programs spreading the word further.
On top of that, officers destroyed illegal poppy crops in Sopore, Anantnag, and Baramulla, and filed multiple cases under the NDPS Act, showing they're serious about tackling every side of drug abuse.