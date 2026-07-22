Jammu and Kashmir Police detain nearly 700 after Anantnag attack
India
Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained nearly 700 people in their biggest security sweep this year, aiming to break up networks that help militant groups operate in the valley.
The move follows a recent terror attack in Anantnag and is focused on stopping those who support militants behind the scenes.
Raids target militant support networks
Police carried out raids across several districts, picking up people suspected of giving militants things like money, shelter, or communication support.
Officials say these actions are meant to prevent more violence and keep peace in the region.
As one senior officer put it, "We remain steadfast in safeguarding the lives of citizens. Anyone involved in supporting terrorism, directly or indirectly, will be identified and brought to justice."