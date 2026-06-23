Jammu and Kashmir Police issue Amarnath Yatra traffic advisory
India
Heading to the Amarnath Yatra this year?
The Jammu and Kashmir Police just dropped a traffic advisory for the pilgrimage, running from July 3 to August 28.
It's all about keeping things smooth for both devotees and everyday travelers during this busy season.
Navyug Tunnel and Mir Bazar cutoffs
If you're driving on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, pay attention: vehicles from Kashmir shouldn't cross Navyug Tunnel before 11:30am and those coming from Jammu should avoid it after 3pm
There are also cut-off times: before 4pm for Mir Bazar to Srinagar/Anantnag, and before 5pm toward Navyug Tunnel.
Authorities are urging everyone to stick to these timings, check official updates, and cooperate so travel stays hassle-free for everyone.