Jammu and Kashmir Police issue Amarnath Yatra traffic advisory

Navyug Tunnel and Mir Bazar cutoffs

If you're driving on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, pay attention: vehicles from Kashmir shouldn't cross Navyug Tunnel before 11:30am and those coming from Jammu should avoid it after 3pm

There are also cut-off times: before 4pm for Mir Bazar to Srinagar/Anantnag, and before 5pm toward Navyug Tunnel.

Authorities are urging everyone to stick to these timings, check official updates, and cooperate so travel stays hassle-free for everyone.