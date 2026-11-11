Jammu and Kashmir Police offer ₹15L for Abdul Latief Bhat
Jammu and Kashmir Police are stepping up efforts to find Abdul Latief Bhat, the state's last known local terrorist.
His posters, with a ₹15 lakh reward, are now up in Srinagar's Lal Chowk and Pratap Park, and police are asking everyone for help.
Bhat wanted for Anantnag police killing
Bhat is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and wanted for orchestrating the killing of a police officer in Anantnag this July, as well as attacks on migrant workers.
The campaign also names three other wanted terrorists believed to be operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
This move is part of a bigger push by security forces to end terrorism in the Valley for good.