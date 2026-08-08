Jammu and Kashmir police pre-dawn raids target online recruitment
India
Early Saturday, J and K Police carried out pre-dawn raids in Baramulla, Shopian, Anantnag, Kupwara, and Bandipora to disrupt a network accused of using social media to promote terrorism and recruit young people.
The crackdown follows fresh intel that terror groups are trying to make a comeback in the region by going digital.
J&K police question over 5,000
Police searched homes linked to suspects like Usman Gulzar (currently in jail), Babar Dar (accused of using SIM cards for propaganda), and Laali (allegedly involved in online radicalization).
Over 5,000 people have been questioned following recent targeted killings.
Officials say they're taking a zero-tolerance approach and are focused on stopping youth from being drawn into these online traps.