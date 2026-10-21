Jammu and Kashmir Police warn Pakistan spies posing as women

Police are investigating a case where an Army officer's wife hails from Telangana and currently lives with her husband in Jammu allegedly shared secret information with foreign operatives posing as academics.

The case is being taken seriously under the Official Secrets Act, and security agencies are keeping a close watch.

If you get suspicious calls, especially from Pakistani numbers, Singh said, "Be cautious unless you know the person personally. Even if they ask for seemingly small pieces of information, don't disclose them" and immediately alert your nearest police station.