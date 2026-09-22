Jammu and Kashmir pulled 4,767 books after over 2 million review
The Jammu and Kashmir government has pulled 4,767 books from shelves after a massive review of over 2 million titles.
This all started in early 2025, following police raids on Srinagar bookstores accused of selling literature with separatist messages.
Right now, another 1,752 books are still being checked for similar issues.
Police raids triggered Srinagar book bans
The crackdown began after police raided bookstores in Srinagar in February 2025.
By August 2025, authorities had banned 25 more publications (including works by A.G. Noorani and Arundhati Roy) for allegedly promoting secessionism.
Not everyone agrees: independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad called the move an attempt to erase local history.
Officials cite constitutional values, reviews continue
Officials say the withdrawals are about upholding constitutional values and responsible citizenship, insisting their decisions follow a clear and "objective criteria" for identifying "objectionable material."
Reviews in colleges and publicly funded libraries are still ongoing under these guidelines.