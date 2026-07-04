Jammu and Kashmir pulls 2 school books, suspends 8 officials

Authors and publishers blacklisted in J&K

The books described figures like Maqbool Bhat as a martyr (while also covering Hashim Qureshi), which led to the quick action.

The authors and publishers are now blacklisted from future projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

A high-level inquiry is already on, with results expected in 30 days.

Some suspended staff say they weren't involved in picking the books, but for now, they've been reassigned while things get sorted out.