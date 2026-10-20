Jammu and Kashmir schedules Darbar move moving over 9,000 employees
Jammu and Kashmir is all set for its traditional Darbar Move, where the government announced the annual shifting of capital from Srinagar to Jammu on October 20.
This year, over 9,000 employees from 51 departments will pack up their offices in Srinagar, with offices starting to close on October 30 and October 31, and get back to work in Jammu on November 2.
The move, first started way back in 1872 to deal with changing seasons, was revived last year after a long break.
JKRTC runs busses for Darbar Move
The Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) will run special busses for the big move (tickets open October 27), with police escorts and backup vehicles making sure everything goes smoothly on key routes.
While this tradition helps connect people across regions, it's also a huge logistical effort and costs the state quite a bit, but for many here, it's still an important part of local culture and politics.