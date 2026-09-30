Jammu and Kashmir to draft social media journalism guidelines

During Assembly talks, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather called for a proper study before making any rules, while PDP MLA Waheed Para warned against censorship in today's digital age.

Minister Itoo highlighted that everyone in the House shares responsibility for fair media use and pointed out cases where social media was misused for defamation, even mentioning a member who had opened a social media page under the name of his wife's maid and described the content on that page as abusive and foul.

The upcoming policy promises stricter oversight so journalism stays ethical and safe online.