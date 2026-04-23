Jammu and Kashmir to run air-raid blackout drills April 23-24

Kupwara blackout drill April 24 8pm-8:10pm

If you're in Kupwara, expect a blackout drill on April 24 from 8:00pm to 8:10pm.

When the siren sounds, switch off all your lights and cover your windows: think of it as a quick safety practice.

Officials say these are just drills (not actual emergencies), aiming to help everyone stay prepared while making sure essential services keep running as usual.