Jammu and Kashmir to run air-raid blackout drills April 23-24
India
Heads up if you're in Jammu and Kashmir: the government will run air-raid blackout drills in Kupwara, Anantnag, and Ganderbal on April 23 and 24.
The civil defense team wants to get everyone used to emergency routines, so lights will be switched off districtwide for a short time to mimic a real crisis.
Kupwara blackout drill April 24 8pm-8:10pm
If you're in Kupwara, expect a blackout drill on April 24 from 8:00pm to 8:10pm.
When the siren sounds, switch off all your lights and cover your windows: think of it as a quick safety practice.
Officials say these are just drills (not actual emergencies), aiming to help everyone stay prepared while making sure essential services keep running as usual.