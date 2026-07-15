Jammu court summons J&K officer over ₹500cr Vaishno Devi silver

Big news from Jammu: a court has asked an inquiry officer of the J&K Police's Crime Branch to appear before it with records pertaining to claims that alleged silver offerings at the Vaishno Devi Shrine, worth around ₹500 crore, might be fake.

This all started with a complaint from lawyer Deepak Sharma, and now the police Crime Branch has to hand over records.

The next hearing is set for July 29.