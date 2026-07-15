Jammu court summons J&K officer over ₹500cr Vaishno Devi silver
India
Big news from Jammu: a court has asked an inquiry officer of the J&K Police's Crime Branch to appear before it with records pertaining to claims that alleged silver offerings at the Vaishno Devi Shrine, worth around ₹500 crore, might be fake.
This all started with a complaint from lawyer Deepak Sharma, and now the police Crime Branch has to hand over records.
The next hearing is set for July 29.
Donated silver tests show 5-6% real
According to reports, tests on 20 tons of donated silver showed only about 5% to 6% was real, which made him suspect some shady swapping or theft.
He also wants the supply chain checked for harmful materials.
The court has called in an Inquiry Officer to explain what's been done so far.