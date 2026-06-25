Jammu hotels offer up to 30% on Amarnath Yatra bookings India Jun 25, 2026

Jammu's hotels are offering up to 30% off on advance bookings for the Amarnath Yatra, hoping to bring more pilgrims back to the city.

With many travelers now heading straight to Srinagar on the Vande Bharat Express, hotel rooms in Jammu have been left mostly empty, about 90% vacant at the moment.

Last-minute discounts will also be available based on demand if the advance bookings succeed, the same discounts will be extended to on-the-spot bookings.