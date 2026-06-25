Jammu hotels offer up to 30% on Amarnath Yatra bookings
Jammu's hotels are offering up to 30% off on advance bookings for the Amarnath Yatra, hoping to bring more pilgrims back to the city.
With many travelers now heading straight to Srinagar on the Vande Bharat Express, hotel rooms in Jammu have been left mostly empty, about 90% vacant at the moment.
Last-minute discounts will also be available based on demand if the advance bookings succeed, the same discounts will be extended to on-the-spot bookings.
Pilgrims's Jammu stays drop to 31%
Only 31% of pilgrims stayed in Jammu last year, a big drop from previous years, which has local businesses worried.
To help out, even the Railway Taxi Union is offering cheaper travel packages to Pahalgam and Baltal.
The goal? Get yatris (pilgrims) to spend at least one night in Jammu and give a boost to the city's hospitality scene as the Amarnath Yatra kicks off July 3.