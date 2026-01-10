Next Article
Jammu-Kashmir: Drone-dropped weapons seized ahead of Republic Day
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district just recovered a stash of weapons that was apparently dropped by a Pakistani drone.
The haul—two pistols, three magazines, 16 bullets, and a grenade—was found during heightened security checks before Republic Day.
How the recovery happened
The Border Security Force and local police teamed up for a late-night search after getting intel about suspicious drone activity near Ghagwal's Paloora village.
Their efforts paid off when they discovered a yellow-taped packet by a stream, which turned out to be packed with arms.
Investigations are still on to figure out who was supposed to pick up the consignment.