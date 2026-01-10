Jewar Airport finally lands in January 2026

Noida International Airport (Jewar) is now set to open its doors in January 2026—after some construction delays pushed the launch from the original September 2024 date. Built with Zurich Airport's help, this new hub is one of India's biggest airport projects yet.

What makes it a big deal? This will be Uttar Pradesh's fifth international airport and India's largest by area and future passenger capacity.

Phase one can handle about 60 lakh travelers each year, with plans to scale up to 1.2 crore.

Expect around 60 flights a day at first—possibly jumping to over 200 within six months.

Flights and what's next IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa will kick off domestic flights here, while international routes are set to follow in early 2026.

Safety checks by DGCA and AAI are underway so everything runs smoothly from day one.