Jammu Nehru Market fire destroys 15 shops, all escape safely
India
A big fire hit Warehouse Nehru Market at Bikram Chowk in Jammu on Sunday night, wiping out about 15 shops that mostly sold food grains and cooking oil.
Thankfully, everyone made it out safely.
The chief minister has asked officials to step in quickly and help the shopkeepers who lost their businesses.
Deepak Gupta alleges 90 minutes delay
Some shopkeepers aren't happy with how long it took for firefighters to arrive: Warehouse Association president Deepak Gupta said help came after 90 minutes, even though the station is nearby.
The fire department says it responded right away with two trucks and backup from other stations.