Jammu NIA declares Nazir Hussain proclaimed offender in terror case
India
A Jammu NIA court has officially labeled Nazir Hussain, a resident of Hari village in Poonch district, now believed to be in Pakistan, as a proclaimed offender.
This move comes after he was linked to a 2024 terror conspiracy case and repeatedly failed to show up in court.
Investigators: Hussain sent grenades, evading arrest
Investigators say Hussain helped send grenades across the border, aiming to cause explosions in India.
Even after nonbailable warrants and public notices, he has managed to avoid arrest by staying in Pakistan under different names.
The case highlights just how tough it can be for authorities when suspects flee abroad, especially with ongoing concerns about cross-border terrorism.