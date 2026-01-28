Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens for cars after heavy snow, flights back on
India
After a day-long shutdown from heavy snowfall, the Jammu-Srinagar highway is open again—at least for light vehicles heading from Qazigund to Jammu.
Crews are working with salt and urea to clear icy patches, but tougher spots still need attention.
Flights at Srinagar airport are also running normally again.
Why does this matter?
Tuesday's snow stranded vehicles and cut off Kashmir's only major road link, raising worries about supplies making it in.
With temperatures as low as -9.8°C in places like Gulmarg and more snow possible soon, travel could stay tricky for a bit.
Officials say they're working to fully reopen the route as soon as it's safe.