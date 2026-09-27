Jamui arrests 7 after social media video of students' assault
India
Jamui district just saw a big update in the harassment case involving two Class 10 students, a boy and a girl.
Police have now arrested two more suspects, bringing the total to seven.
The arrests come after a video of the attack was later circulated on social media, sparking outrage.
Men beat Class 10 students
The students were returning from coaching on a scooter when they were stopped, verbally abused, and beaten by a group of men.
One of the attackers even filmed the incident, which quickly caught people's attention.
Five suspects were already taken into custody. Police say the investigation is underway.